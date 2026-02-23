NVIDIA's Q4 earnings preview: Revenue, EPS estimates, and more
NVIDIA is about to drop its Q4 2026 results on February 25, and the numbers look huge—analysts expect $65.7 billion in revenue (up from $39.3 billion a year earlier) and earnings per share of $1.52, a solid 71% jump.
Why NVIDIA's earnings matter
NVIDIA isn't just another tech company—it's shaping the future of AI and has a major influence on global markets.
Its latest guidance could reveal more about its path toward $500 billion in revenue and expected revenue of about $65.7 billion for next quarter, with sky-high gross margins at 75%.
If you're into tech or investing, these numbers are worth watching.
Last quarter's performance and future prospects
Last quarter, NVIDIA pulled in $57 billion—most of it from its Data Center business thanks to strong demand for Blackwell GPUs.
Even after a small dip post-earnings, things are looking up: US approval for H200 chip shipments to China could support NVIDIA's future growth, and some commentators think it might beat expectations this time around.