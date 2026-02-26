NVIDIA's Q4 revenue hits record $68.1 billion, beats expectations

NVIDIA 's insane numbers are mostly thanks to its data center business, which now makes up 91% of its revenue (that's $62.3 billion just this quarter). With AI and cloud demand booming, NVIDIA expects next quarter to be even bigger—guiding for $78 billion in revenue.

Gaming revenue concerns

Q4 net income was $39.5 billion, up 79% year over year, and profit margins are up too.

But it wasn't all perfect: gaming revenue grew only 47% over last year and actually dropped from last quarter because of inventory tweaks.

Even with all these wins—including claiming the world's biggest networking business—NVIDIA's stock didn't really budge.

Analysts say investors are cautious about future gaming growth and possible bumps ahead.