NVIDIA's record Q4 to boost Indian IT firms

NVIDIA's Q4 revenue shot up 73% from last year to hit $68.1 billion, smashing expectations and showing just how hot the demand is for AI chips and platforms. With US tech companies ramping up their AI investments, Indian IT firms will be in focus.

NVIDIA expects even higher numbers next quarter

This kind of momentum signals a strong future for anyone working in or interested in AI-driven tech—especially if you're eyeing careers or investments in IT or software.