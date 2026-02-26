NVIDIA's record quarter: $68B in just 3 months

NVIDIA's latest quarter was huge: $68.1 billion in revenue, up 73% from last year and beating Wall Street by $2 billion. For the full year, they reported $215 billion.

Data centers dominate Most of NVIDIA's money came from data centers—$62.3 billion this quarter alone, making up 91% of their total revenue.

Big tech companies (the "hyperscalers") accounted for more than half of that data center revenue.

Networking business boom NVIDIA reported $11 billion in networking products (as part of the most recent quarter's data center revenue), making them a leading player here.

Their profit margins stayed strong at over 75%, and non-GAAP net income rose about 79% to $39.5 billion.