NVIDIA's record quarter: $68B in just 3 months
NVIDIA's latest quarter was huge: $68.1 billion in revenue, up 73% from last year and beating Wall Street by $2 billion.
For the full year, they reported $215 billion.
Data centers dominate
Most of NVIDIA's money came from data centers—$62.3 billion this quarter alone, making up 91% of their total revenue.
Big tech companies (the "hyperscalers") accounted for more than half of that data center revenue.
Networking business boom
NVIDIA reported $11 billion in networking products (as part of the most recent quarter's data center revenue), making them a leading player here.
Their profit margins stayed strong at over 75%, and non-GAAP net income rose about 79% to $39.5 billion.
Looking ahead
NVIDIA expects next quarter to be even bigger ($78B forecasted).
Their focus on AI and cloud tech is paying off—and if you're into tech or investing, it's a reminder of how fast things can change when a company bets big on what's next.