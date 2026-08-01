Nxtra's $1B backs Airtel 1 GW push and 400-city fiber
Business
Airtel is going all-in on its tech game: think increase its data center capacity to 1 gigawatt from 120-130 megawatts, thanks to Nxtra's $1 billion in new funding from external investors.
It's also rolling out high-speed fiber networks in 400 cities, hoping to keep up with growing demand and make life online smoother for everyone.
Airtel AI helps 30,000 field engineers
Airtel's fiber push means better fixed-line internet and fewer drop-offs, while fixed wireless will stick to areas without fiber.
On top of that, Airtel is using AI tools built by its own team to help over 30,000 field engineers work smarter.
Even its finance arm is getting a boost, now handing out over ₹750 crore in loans every month through digital platforms.