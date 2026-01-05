Next Article
Nykaa expects strong Q3 growth, thanks to beauty sales
Business
Nykaa's parent company is expecting its revenue to jump by the upper end of the mid-twenties for the December 2025 quarter.
Most of this boost comes from their beauty segment, which saw a big spike in sales during the festive season—especially with events like the Pink Friday sale and more people shopping for in-house brands.
Fashion lags behind as beauty leads
While beauty is booming, Nykaa's fashion business isn't growing as quickly. Slower content and marketing revenue have held it back, and the company is continuing to optimize its own fashion brands.
Even so, Nykaa's overall performance remains strong, with shares recently closing at ₹264.7 on the BSE.