Nykaa Fashion launches 'Hidden Gems' to help emerging Indian brands
Nykaa Fashion just rolled out its "Hidden Gems" program to back up-and-coming Indian fashion and lifestyle brands.
If selected, brands get six months with zero commission fees, so they can focus on building their vibe, managing inventory, and reaching more customers across categories like Indian wear, western wear, jewelry, bags, and footwear.
'Hidden Gems' offers 8 support services
"Hidden Gems" packs in eight kinds of support: better visibility on Nykaa's platform, marketing help, a dedicated account manager, quick onboarding, monthly growth check-ins, cataloging support, mentorship from Nykaa's senior leaders, and even working capital financing.
CEO Abhijeet Dabas says it's all about helping independent founders and fresh designers shine in the direct-to-consumer space.
Brands can apply directly through Nykaa Fashion's site for a shot at reaching millions of shoppers.