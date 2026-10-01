Nykaa Fashion launches 'Hidden Gems' to help emerging Indian brands

"Hidden Gems" packs in eight kinds of support: better visibility on Nykaa's platform, marketing help, a dedicated account manager, quick onboarding, monthly growth check-ins, cataloging support, mentorship from Nykaa's senior leaders, and even working capital financing.

CEO Abhijeet Dabas says it's all about helping independent founders and fresh designers shine in the direct-to-consumer space.

Brands can apply directly through Nykaa Fashion's site for a shot at reaching millions of shoppers.