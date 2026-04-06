Nykaa in talks to acquire majority stake in Padukone's 82°E

Padukone label revenue down 30% FY25

82°E saw its revenue drop by 30% to ₹14.7 crore in FY25, along with a loss of ₹12.26 crore, reflecting how hard it is for celebrity brands to stand out.

That's why more stars are teaming up with big companies (think Alia Bhatt joining forces with Reliance Retail).

Meanwhile, Nykaa's portfolio includes acquisitions like Dot & Key, and its profits rose sharply as it takes on rivals like Sephora and Tira in a market expected to hit $34 billion by 2028.