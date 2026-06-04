Nykaa partners with Rare Beauty to expand India availability
Nykaa just teamed up with Rare Beauty, the brand launched by Selena Gomez, to expand Rare Beauty's availability across India.
You'll find Rare Beauty products on Nykaa's website and in 30 stores nationwide.
This partnership is all about leveling up Nykaa's premium beauty game and tapping into what younger shoppers want.
Rare Beauty appeals to younger shoppers
Rare Beauty stands out for its focus on inclusivity, mental health, and self-acceptance: values that really connect with Gen Z and millennials.
Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty, says the brand fits perfectly with Indian consumers' evolving tastes.
Rare Beauty's CEO is excited too, saying, "India is a very important market for Rare Beauty, and we're thrilled to partner with Nykaa to bring the brand to more people across the country. Nykaa has built a powerful beauty community in India, and together, we're excited to make Rare Beauty more accessible while continuing to foster authentic connection, self-acceptance, and belonging."