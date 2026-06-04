Nykaa partners with Rare Beauty to expand India availability

Rare Beauty appeals to younger shoppers

Rare Beauty stands out for its focus on inclusivity, mental health, and self-acceptance: values that really connect with Gen Z and millennials.

Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty, says the brand fits perfectly with Indian consumers' evolving tastes.

Rare Beauty's CEO is excited too, saying, "India is a very important market for Rare Beauty, and we're thrilled to partner with Nykaa to bring the brand to more people across the country. Nykaa has built a powerful beauty community in India, and together, we're excited to make Rare Beauty more accessible while continuing to foster authentic connection, self-acceptance, and belonging."