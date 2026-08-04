Nykaa Q1 FY27 profits triple to ₹79.76cr, revenue up 29%
Business
Nykaa just dropped its Q1 FY27 results, and profits have more than tripled to ₹79.76 crore compared to last year.
Revenue jumped too, hitting ₹2,782 crore, a solid 29% rise from the same time in FY26.
Compared to last quarter, profits stayed steady.
Nykaa expenses climb to ₹2,662.15cr
Nykaa is spending more as it expands. Total expenses climbed to ₹2,662.15 crore this quarter.
While costs are up, Nykaa's growth game clearly isn't slowing down anytime soon.