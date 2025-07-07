Nykaa shares surge following Q1 business update
Nykaa's parent company saw its stock climb nearly 3% to ₹203 after sharing a positive revenue growth forecast for Q1 FY26.
Even with recent geopolitical tensions affecting shoppers, Nykaa expects its net revenue to grow in the lower mid-twenties percent range.
The stock is already up 23% this year and 44% over two years, now valued at around ₹58,000 crore.
Nykaa is riding multiple trends
Nykaa isn't just riding one trend—their e-commerce site, retail stores, B2B business, and in-house brands are all contributing.
Beauty sales are set to grow solidly despite softer demand lately.
For anyone interested in how Indian brands adapt and thrive even when times get tricky, this is a story worth watching.
Fashion side of Nykaa is growing too
The Fashion side of Nykaa is growing too, thanks to more products and new customers.
Analysts say there may not be huge gains ahead right now (average target price: ₹205), but Nykaa's steady growth shows it's finding ways to keep moving forward—even when the market gets bumpy.