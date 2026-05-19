Oakland jury finds Elon Musk filed suit against OpenAI late
Business
Elon Musk just lost his lawsuit against OpenAI: an Oakland jury decided he filed it too late, so OpenAI wins this round.
The trial lasted three weeks, but the jury made its call in under two hours.
Musk accuses OpenAI, vows to appeal
Musk accused OpenAI of ditching its mission to help humanity and claimed its leaders profited unfairly.
After the verdict, he called it a "calendar technicality" on X, formerly known as Twitter, and says he's already planning an appeal.
Lawsuit raises questions about OpenAI mission
Musk's worries about AI aren't new: OpenAI was founded to benefit all of humanity.
This lawsuit highlights bigger debates on how AI should be handled going forward.