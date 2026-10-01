Oct 15 UPI merchant payments above ₹2,000 face 0.4% fee
From October 15, 2026, paying a merchant via UPI for specified person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions above ₹2,000 will include a small fee: 0.4% of the amount, with a maximum charge of ₹300 for really big payments (₹75,000 or more).
Personal transfers and merchant payments up to ₹2,000 stay free.
The government says this is to prevent unfair charges on consumers and clarify which UPI payments must remain free.
Consumer helpline upgrade, traders seek exemptions
To help out if you ever spot weird or unauthorized charges, the National Consumer Helpline is getting an upgrade so you can report any issues easily.
Trader groups like CAIT are mostly on board but want small businesses to be spared from these fees.
Meanwhile, UPI remains the go-to digital payment method in India, handling ₹29.82 lakh crore in transactions just this August.