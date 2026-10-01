Oct 15 UPI merchant payments above ₹2,000 face 0.4% fee

From October 15, 2026, paying a merchant via UPI for specified person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions above ₹2,000 will include a small fee: 0.4% of the amount, with a maximum charge of ₹300 for really big payments (₹75,000 or more).

Personal transfers and merchant payments up to ₹2,000 stay free.

The government says this is to prevent unfair charges on consumers and clarify which UPI payments must remain free.