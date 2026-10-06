October 6 Union Cabinet to review ₹10,000cr SME growth fund
Business
On October 6, the Union Cabinet is set to review a big move for India's economy: a proposed ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund to help small and medium businesses (SMEs) get the funding and support they need.
This initiative, first mentioned in Union Budget 2026 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to give SMEs a real shot at growth by offering equity investments and professional guidance.
Cabinet to consider ITLA launch
The Cabinet will also look at launching an Integrated Transport and Logistics Authority (ITLA), designed to help different ministries (like Railways, Road Transport, Aviation, Ports, and Urban Affairs) work together better.
The SME fund and ITLA are separate proposals the Cabinet will take up.