Odisha approves 18 projects worth nearly ₹3,900cr, around 7,565 jobs

Manufacturing tech pharma and hospitality projects

Odisha is doubling down on manufacturing with new aluminum and steel plants from companies like Runaya Eckart and Scan Steels.

There's also a boost for tech and pharma: Envair Electrodyne will open an electronics facility, while Harman Finochem is setting up a pharma unit.

Plus, six fresh hospitality projects, including eco resorts, are on the way to make Odisha even more appealing for tourists.

All in all, it's a big step toward diversifying the state's economy and creating more opportunities for young people.