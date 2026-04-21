Odisha approves 18 projects worth nearly ₹3,900cr, around 7,565 jobs
Big news for Odisha: The state just approved 18 new industrial projects worth nearly ₹3,900 crore.
These investments are set to bring in around 7,565 jobs across districts like Balasore, Deogarh, and Keonjhar.
The decision came from a key government meeting led by Chief Secretary Anu Garg.
Manufacturing tech pharma and hospitality projects
Odisha is doubling down on manufacturing with new aluminum and steel plants from companies like Runaya Eckart and Scan Steels.
There's also a boost for tech and pharma: Envair Electrodyne will open an electronics facility, while Harman Finochem is setting up a pharma unit.
Plus, six fresh hospitality projects, including eco resorts, are on the way to make Odisha even more appealing for tourists.
All in all, it's a big step toward diversifying the state's economy and creating more opportunities for young people.