Odisha clears 23 new industrial projects, boosts job creation
Odisha just greenlit 23 new industrial projects worth over ₹4,100 crore.
Decided at a top-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg on Tuesday, these investments are set to bring about 9,924-10,122 jobs to 11 districts.
It's a big push for more diverse industries and fresh opportunities across the state.
Iron ore plants leading the charge
Big names like Kalinga Metalics and Rashmi Metallurgical are setting up iron ore plants in Sundargarh, together creating nearly 900 jobs.
The approvals also cover sectors like capital goods, textiles, aerospace, shipbuilding, and pharmaceuticals—so there's something for everyone.
Districts getting a boost include Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jajpur, and more.
Part of bigger industrial push in Odisha
This isn't just about factories: it's part of Odisha's bigger plan to ramp up industry and support a broader industrial push.
With even more mega-projects recently approved in tech and renewables too, Odisha is aiming high on both jobs and future-ready growth.