Odisha clears 23 new industrial projects, boosts job creation

Iron ore plants leading the charge

Big names like Kalinga Metalics and Rashmi Metallurgical are setting up iron ore plants in Sundargarh, together creating nearly 900 jobs.

The approvals also cover sectors like capital goods, textiles, aerospace, shipbuilding, and pharmaceuticals—so there's something for everyone.

Districts getting a boost include Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jajpur, and more.