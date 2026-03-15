Officebanao raises $3.76m to accelerate growth in office interiors space
Officebanao, a Gurugram-based startup making office interiors easier, just raised ₹34.8 crore (about $3.76 million) in a funding round led by Lightspeed, with Mangum II and Medra Family also joining in.
The deal wrapped up in two tranches between May-June 2025 and January-February 2026, giving the company a pre-money valuation of ₹522.7 crore ($56.5 million).
This is what Officebanao does
Founded by Tushar Mittal, Akshya Kumar, and Divyanshu Sharma, Officebanao runs a tech platform that connects everyone you need for an office makeover (architects, designers, contractors, and furniture suppliers) for projects ranging from ₹10 lakh to ₹5 crore.
The startup's growth story
So far, Officebanao has delivered over 200 projects across more than 40 cities in India, square footage not disclosed.
Their revenue jumped from ₹22 crore in FY23 to an estimated ₹138 crore by FY25, and they're aiming for ₹225 crore in FY2025-26.