Officebanao raises $3.76m to accelerate growth in office interiors space

Founded by Tushar Mittal, Akshya Kumar, and Divyanshu Sharma, Officebanao runs a tech platform that connects everyone you need for an office makeover (architects, designers, contractors, and furniture suppliers) for projects ranging from ₹10 lakh to ₹5 crore.

The startup's growth story

So far, Officebanao has delivered over 200 projects across more than 40 cities in India, square footage not disclosed.

Their revenue jumped from ₹22 crore in FY23 to an estimated ₹138 crore by FY25, and they're aiming for ₹225 crore in FY2025-26.