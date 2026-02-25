Ofgem's energy price cap rises by PS3 Business Feb 25, 2026

Energy bills in the UK are going up by a tiny bit—up £3 a year for a dual-fuel direct debit household using a typical amount of energy between 1 January and 31 March 2026, making the average dual-fuel bill £1,758.

But there's good news: prices are set to drop from April under Budget measures.

Ofgem's cap affects about 19 million homes on default tariffs across England, Wales, and Scotland.