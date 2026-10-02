Oil and US gas climb as 10-year Treasury yield rises

Oil prices are up 4.4%, now at $102.31 a barrel, and US gas has crossed $4.41 per gallon, driven by interlocking threats to the oil market, including ongoing conflict in the Strait of Hormuz, Houthi threats to shipping lanes, and a Ukrainian air campaign targeting Russian refineries.

Even with US efforts to limit Iran's influence, instability is pushing up not just fuel costs but also the 10-year Treasury yield to its highest in 24 years, putting extra pressure on the world economy.