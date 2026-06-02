Oil close to $95 a barrel amid Hormuz route concerns

India risks 4.8% inflation, 6.3% growth

Higher oil costs are squeezing fuel-heavy sectors like airlines, even as US stocks hit new highs.

For India, experts warn that if crude stays expensive, everyday prices could climb and economic growth might slow down.

One report suggests inflation could reach 4.8% and GDP growth may dip to 6.3% if high prices continue (plus the rupee could take a hit if these tensions drag on).