Oil drops 5.5% to near $102 as US Iran talks

Chevron CEO warns of supply crunch

With Labor Day holidays in places like China and Germany, trading was pretty quiet.

The Strait of Hormuz remains closed, adding to the energy crunch and pushing oil toward an 11% weekly gain.

Industry leaders like Chevron's CEO are sounding the alarm about global oil supplies running dry and the threat to fuel demand, while Japan has stepped in to steady its currency as these pressures ripple through the global economy.