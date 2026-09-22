Oil edges up as markets watch possible U.S.-Iran U.N. talks
Business
Oil prices saw a small bump on Tuesday, bouncing back a bit after recent drops.
The main reason? Markets are watching for possible talks between the US and Iran at the U.N. General Assembly, which could shake things up.
Brent crude is now at $100.57 per barrel, with WTI at $95.8 a barrel.
Aramco reroutes exports after Houthi attacks
Tensions in the Middle East are still making waves. Recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities pushed Aramco to reroute exports through the Strait of Hormuz, loading up 14 million barrels onto supertankers.
Meanwhile, Libya's Sharara oilfield is producing less than usual.
With so much uncertainty and big players involved, oil prices are likely to keep moving based on what happens next, especially any U.S.-Iran negotiations.