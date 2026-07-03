Oil firms lost ₹74,781cr amid Middle East conflict: Hardeep Puri

Financial impact

Total under-recovery touched ₹2.1 lakh crore

Puri further revealed that the total under-recovery, including losses from the previous quarter, had touched ₹2.1 lakh crore. Despite these huge losses, he said the government ensured consumers were insulated from global price fluctuations and uninterrupted fuel supply was maintained. "Why did we do well and come out of the crisis without any closures and dry outs? In the entire period of March, April, May and June, there were no dry-outs," Puri said.