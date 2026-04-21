Oil jumps nearly 3% after Trump won't extend Iran ceasefire
Business
Oil prices jumped nearly 3% on Tuesday after President Trump said the US won't extend the Iran ceasefire.
This move has everyone worried about possible supply issues from the Middle East, sending Brent and WTI crude prices higher.
The rise also follows the US seizing an Iranian-linked tanker, adding to global uncertainty.
EU prepares for jet fuel shortages
The European Union is preparing airlines for possible jet fuel shortages as fewer ships pass through the vital Strait of Hormuz: only three vessels made it in the last day.
Germany says its jet fuel supplies are steady for now, but demand at refineries is up.
Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the Druzhba pipeline is ready to resume operations, hoping to keep exports flowing despite rising regional tensions.