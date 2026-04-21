Oil jumps nearly 3% after Trump won't extend Iran ceasefire

EU prepares for jet fuel shortages

The European Union is preparing airlines for possible jet fuel shortages as fewer ships pass through the vital Strait of Hormuz: only three vessels made it in the last day.

Germany says its jet fuel supplies are steady for now, but demand at refineries is up.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the Druzhba pipeline is ready to resume operations, hoping to keep exports flowing despite rising regional tensions.