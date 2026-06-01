Oil jumps 2.5% as Israel intensifies attacks on Lebanon

Oil prices surged over 2% in early trading on Monday, after Israel ordered its troops to advance further into Lebanon . The move has raised fears that clashes with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group could jeopardize a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. US crude futures rose $2.17 or 2.48% to $89.53 per barrel, while Brent futures rose $1.93 or 2.12% to $93.05 a barrel on Monday morning.

Ceasefire concerns US hosted Israeli-Lebanon peace talks on Friday The escalation in hostilities comes just after the US hosted Israeli-Lebanon peace talks in Washington on Friday. This has dimmed hopes of a possible extension to their ceasefire agreement. The Israel-Lebanon conflict, which began on March 2 when Hezbollah started launching rockets and drones into Israel, is the biggest spillover of the Iran war. A ceasefire was reached in mid-April but hostilities have continued since then.

Presidential deliberation Trump to decide on proposed Iran ceasefire extension deal soon US President Donald Trump has said he will soon decide on a proposed deal to extend the ceasefire with Iran. The deal was announced in early April and aims to give negotiators more time for a permanent resolution to the conflict and address concerns over Iran's nuclear program. However, Israel's role is crucial in any such deal, with Iran insisting that Hezbollah must also be included.

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