Oil prices climb after Trump rejects Iran's peace proposal
What's the story
Oil prices surged over 1% in early Asian trading on Monday. The spike came after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume negotiations. The move has kept concerns over Middle East energy supplies high, with Brent crude futures rising by 1.27% to $105.64 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude up by 0.76% at $93.11 per barrel during early trading hours today.
Proposal details
Iran proposed reopening the waterway, resuming nuclear talks
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had proposed the reopening of the strategic waterway and resuming nuclear negotiations within a week.
The proposal was made on Friday during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
However, Trump confirmed on Saturday that he had rejected it, saying: "They made a proposal but I rejected it."
Diplomatic stance
Iran maintains willingness to engage in diplomacy
The conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz included an end to US "acts of aggression," lifting the naval blockade and economic restrictions, and releasing Iranian assets.
Despite Trump's rejection, Iran has maintained its willingness to engage in diplomacy.
Araghchi said on Sunday that the conditions for reopening the waterway remained unchanged.
Strategic importance
ANZ analysts warn geopolitical risks remain high
The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and is a major route for crude oil and energy shipments.
Any prolonged disruption could tighten global supplies and push up oil prices.
ANZ analysts warned that geopolitical risks remain high as Houthi rebels continue to target Saudi Arabia, leaving regional supply flows vulnerable.
Export trends
Oil exports from major Middle Eastern producers rebound in September
Despite the ongoing conflict, crude oil exports from major Middle Eastern producers rebounded in September to 12.8 million barrels per day, according to preliminary data from Kpler.
Shipments through the Strait of Hormuz were expected to reach about 7.4 million barrels per day in September.
Saudi Arabia and UAE increased exports while Saudi Arabia moved some shipments from Yanbu port on the Red Sea to its eastern Ras Tanura port after attacks damaged its East-West pipeline.