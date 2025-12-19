Next Article
Oil prices dip as Russia-Ukraine peace talks spark hope
Business
Oil prices slid on Friday morning as optimism grew around possible peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, easing worries about global supply.
Brent crude dropped slightly to $59.71 a barrel, and WTI crude edged down to $55.89.
India's market followed the trend, with crude futures also slipping.
What else is moving in the market?
US President Trump sounded upbeat about negotiations, with American envoys set to meet Russian officials soon.
Meanwhile, Venezuela sent two oil tankers toward China despite US threats of a blockade.
On the commodities side, natural gas prices dipped while guargum was up and jeera slipped a bit—showing how global news can shake up more than just oil.