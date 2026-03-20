Oil prices drop as Israel backs off Iran energy strike

Prices had spiked Thursday after Israel hit Iran's massive South Pars gas field, leading Iran to retaliate by damaging QatarEnergy assets, a move that could mean a $20 billion annual revenue loss for QatarEnergy, its CEO warned. The fallout didn't stop there: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait experienced disruptions from drone strikes or falling missile debris; Iraq reported power-generation losses after gas supplies were halted.

Trump warns Netanyahu against further action

Trump told reporters he'd warned Netanyahu against further action: "I told him not to do that. He won't do that."

Meanwhile, US Treasury official Scott Bessent is considering easing sanctions on Iran and tapping into emergency oil reserves.

Other countries like Japan, Canada, and South Korea are also pitching in to global oil stockpiles to help steady things.