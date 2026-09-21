Oil prices fall as US and Iran consider diplomatic talks
Oil prices just hit their lowest point in 11 days, mostly because the US and Iran might actually sit down for diplomatic talks.
Brent crude slid to $101.75 a barrel, with US WTI following at $98.34.
Investors are feeling hopeful that these talks could ease Middle East tensions and help bring oil prices back down to earth.
Saudi boosts Strait of Hormuz shipments
President Trump's offer to meet Iran's President Pezeshkian at the U.N. is seen as a possible step toward cooling things off between the two countries.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has started shipping more oil through the Strait of Hormuz to keep global supplies steady after recent attacks on its facilities by Yemen's Houthis.
Even with this price drop, things are still pretty unpredictable. Any big news from these regions could quickly shake up the oil market again.