Oil prices fall as US and Iran consider diplomatic talks

President Trump's offer to meet Iran's President Pezeshkian at the U.N. is seen as a possible step toward cooling things off between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has started shipping more oil through the Strait of Hormuz to keep global supplies steady after recent attacks on its facilities by Yemen's Houthis.

Even with this price drop, things are still pretty unpredictable. Any big news from these regions could quickly shake up the oil market again.