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Home / News / Business News / Oil prices fall below $90
Oil prices fall below $90
Brent futures fell by 1.42% to $89.45 per barrel

Oil prices fall below $90

By Mudit Dube
Jul 30, 2026
10:01 am
What's the story

Oil prices have witnessed a slight decline as tankers continue to operate in West Asia, despite rising tensions. Brent futures fell by 1.42% to $89.45 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped by 0.66% to $83.9 per barrel. The Bab el-Mandeb strait saw the highest number of commodity ships since July 19, with 39 vessels transiting on Tuesday alone.

Shipping challenges

Strait of Hormuz mostly blocked since US-Iran war began

The Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route where around a fifth of global oil and gas flows passed previously, has been mostly blocked since the US-Iran war began in February.

An Iranian official recently rejected an Omani proposal for regional joint management of this crucial waterway.

Meanwhile, US-Saudi airstrikes in Iraq targeted Iran-backed paramilitary forces on Wednesday.

Retaliation

Iran claims to have fired at US bases in Jordan

In retaliation for drone attacks on its oil targets from Iraq, Saudi Arabia publicly joined US airstrikes against Iran-backed paramilitary forces in Iraq.

Separately, Iran claimed to have fired at US bases in Jordan and attacked three tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, calling it an "unauthorized route."

The situation continues to escalate as tensions remain high in the region.

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