Oil prices fall to $108 after hitting 5-month high

Over the weekend, the US revealed its forces had escorted over 100 million barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz last week.

This development seemed to reassure traders that the ongoing conflict hadn't disrupted exports as much as initially feared.

Brent crude has surged over 75% this year, driven by escalating conflicts in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Physical markets continue to indicate scarcity, with refined products like diesel witnessing even sharper price increases than crude oil.