Brent crude futures fell by 0.5% to $76.71 per barrel

Oil prices falls to 4-month low

By Mudit Dube 12:15 pm Jun 24, 202612:15 pm

What's the story

Oil prices continued their downward trend on Wednesday, nearing the four-month lows seen in the previous session. The decline is mainly due to an increase in oil tankers moving through the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for global oil supply. Brent crude futures fell by 0.5% to $76.71 per barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude also dropped by 0.5% to $72.85 per barrel.