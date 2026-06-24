Oil prices falls to 4-month low
What's the story
Oil prices continued their downward trend on Wednesday, nearing the four-month lows seen in the previous session. The decline is mainly due to an increase in oil tankers moving through the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for global oil supply. Brent crude futures fell by 0.5% to $76.71 per barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude also dropped by 0.5% to $72.85 per barrel.
Market influence
US sanctions waiver for Iran impacts global oil prices
The market has been affected this week by a US sanctions waiver granted to Iran for 60 days after preliminary peace talks. This allows Tehran to continue its oil sales, further impacting global oil prices. The easing of hostilities in Lebanon has also contributed to the decline in prices.
Diplomatic talks
Oman, Iran agree to continue talks on Hormuz navigation
On Tuesday, Oman and Iran agreed to continue talks on the future management of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that any attempt by Iran to impose transit fees would violate international law. However, questions remain over how durable the agreement will prove.
Reopening challenges
Complications in reopening the strait
A full reopening of Hormuz is expected to be a complicated affair. It will require careful planning of vessel movements, resuming oil production, repairing infrastructure, and agreeing on de-mining operations. Some shipowners remain cautious about operating conditions in the strait and the wider Persian Gulf region.
Inventory impact
Global oil inventories and Saudi Aramco CEO's warning
Analysts have noted that global oil inventories were depleted during the prolonged disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. These stockpiles will take time to rebuild, and could continue falling before fresh Gulf supplies begin reaching international markets. Last month, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser warned disruptions in this key route could delay stability in global oil markets until 2027.