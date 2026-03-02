Oil prices surge 13% to 14-month high amid US-Iran war

Oil prices have surged by 13% to their highest levels in 14 months, following an escalation of attacks by US-Israel on Iran. The conflict has damaged tankers and disrupted shipments from the key oil-producing region. Brent crude futures jumped to $82.37 per barrel, the highest since January 2025, after US and Israeli strikes on Iran killed its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday.

Price increase US WTI crude also sees major price hike Along with Brent crude, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude has also seen a major price hike. The WTI rose by $4.66 or 6.95% to $71.68 per barrel after hitting a high of $75.33 earlier in the day, its highest since June 2025.

Shipping disruption Iran has reportedly closed navigation through the Strait of Hormuz The ongoing conflict has also resulted in collateral damage to ships, with missiles hitting at least three tankers off the Gulf coast and killing one seafarer. Iran has reportedly closed navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for oil. This move has prompted Asian governments and refiners—major buyers—to assess their oil stockpiles amid rising concerns over supply disruptions.

Market forecast Analysts warn of potential Brent prices this week ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes has warned that the threat to oil supplies has significantly increased with retaliatory actions now extending to attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Citi analysts expect Brent crude prices to range between $80 and $90 per barrel this week amid the ongoing conflict. They believe either a regime change or a significant shift in leadership could lead to an end to hostilities within one or two weeks.

