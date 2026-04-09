Oil prices rise after short U.S.-Iran ceasefire amid Hormuz threats
Business
Oil prices are on the rise again after a short U.S.-Iran ceasefire, with fresh attacks and threats in the Middle East keeping things shaky.
The Strait of Hormuz, where about 20% of the world's oil passes through, is still a hotspot, making investors nervous and markets jumpy.
Brent $97.35, could hit $110
Brent crude climbed to $97.35 per barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate hit $97.43, both up by around $3 in just one day.
Analysts say if these tensions stick around, we could see Brent gradually move toward $110, which means higher costs for everything from travel to groceries as inflation gets another push.