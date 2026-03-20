Oil prices slide as US considers Iranian oil import
Business
Oil prices took a dip on Friday after the US signaled it might relax sanctions on Iranian oil, which could make about 140 million barrels available.
This move is expected to shake up supply and push prices down further.
Brent and WTI crude futures drop over 1.5%
Brent and WTI futures both dropped over 1.5% by Friday morning, with similar falls seen in India's crude oil prices.
The slide was helped along by Israel pausing attacks on Iranian energy sites and the US saying it won't restrict its own oil exports.
Meanwhile, recent attacks affecting Qatar's LNG exports are making global energy markets even more unpredictable.