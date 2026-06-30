Oil prices slide as US Iran Doha talks remain uncertain

Brent crude $72.40 US oil $70.32

Brent crude fell to $72.40 a barrel, while US oil slipped to $70.32.

Markets are hoping things will calm down soon, but there's still no clear sign that tensions are easing.

Iran and Oman want to discuss new shipping routes through Hormuz, though Iran has ruled out direct talks with the US for now.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs thinks Gulf oil flows could bounce back to normal levels by early July, thanks to a recent surge in regional traffic.