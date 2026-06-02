Oil prices slip as uncertainty surrounds U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks
Business
Oil prices slipped on Tuesday morning, with Brent and WTI crude both down around 0.7% to 0.8%.
The drop comes as markets react to uncertainty over U.S.-Iran ceasefire negotiations, which have been keeping traders on edge.
Iran threats, Russia jet-fuel export ban
Just a day earlier, oil prices had spiked over fears that the talks might collapse: something that has made the market pretty unpredictable lately.
Ongoing threats from Iran in key shipping lanes and Russia's temporary jet fuel export ban are adding even more pressure, making energy prices extra sensitive right now.