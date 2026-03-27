Oil prices slip as US-Iran truce talks get extension
Business
Oil prices slipped on Friday after the US gave Iran 10 extra days to work out a peace deal, moving the deadline to April 6, 2026.
Even with the drop, Brent crude stayed just above $100 a barrel and WTI hovered near $93.
Trump warns of tough consequences if things stall
President Trump urged Iran to take US proposals seriously, calling these talks crucial but warning of tough consequences if things stall.
Iranian officials have pushed back, calling the current offer one-sided and unfair.
The extension gives both sides a bit more time to try for an agreement, and markets are watching closely.