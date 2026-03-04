Oil prices soar as Middle East conflict escalates Business Mar 04, 2026

Oil prices just settled with Brent crude at $81.40 a barrel, its highest closing level since January 2025.

This spike comes as tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran heat up—especially around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil shipments that Iran has threatened to disrupt.

US oil prices climbed too, adding to worries about supply and costs.