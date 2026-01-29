Oil prices spike as US-Iran tensions heat up

Trump's social media post about US ships being ready to act "with speed and violence, if necessary" has traders on edge. Many are now buying bullish call options (basically betting prices will go up) at rates not seen in over a year, hoping to protect themselves if things escalate.

Oil markets betting on more volatility

Options markets—where people bet on price swings—are seeing renewed action as traders brace against the risk of a new confrontation between the US and Iran.

Last year, premiums spiked after a US strike on Iran but dropped when oil facilities stayed safe.

Right now, prices reflect political risks more than actual supply issues, with many buying options as a quick hedge against further conflict.