Oil prices steady as stalled U.S.-Iran talks complicate Hormuz transit Business Jun 05, 2026

Oil prices stayed pretty stable this Friday, even after a sharp dip the day before. Brent crude is at $95.24 a barrel and US WTI sits at $92.94.

Both are actually set for their first weekly gains in three weeks (WTI is up more than 6%).

The big reason for all this back-and-forth? Ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and stalled U.S.-Iran peace talks, which are making it harder to move oil through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.