Oil surges above $90 as US strikes Iran

The US strikes on Larak Island, in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic global oil shipping route, are the first such attacks on the Gulf nation since late July.

The recent military action has intensified market fears that further escalation between the US and Iran could endanger energy infrastructure or disrupt shipping through this key waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz is especially crucial for global energy markets as it handles a major portion of the world's oil and gas shipments.