Oil prices surge again, Brent crosses $100 mark
Business
Oil prices are on the rise again, thanks to fresh tensions in the Gulf region. Brent crude has climbed to $104 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate is up nearly 4%.
This follows a sharp drop just yesterday after President Trump paused US strikes on Iran.
In India, oil prices also jumped over 3%, landing at ₹8,645 per barrel.
Prices could go as high as $150: Macquarie
The conflict is not cooling off: Israel's military actions continue and Iran says it is not talking with the US
With the vital Strait of Hormuz facing disruptions, experts warn global oil supply could take a serious hit.
Macquarie cautions Brent could soar to $150 if things get worse, though Kotak Securities expects prices might stay between $95 and $110 unless tensions ease soon.