Oil prices surge again, Brent crosses $100 mark

Prices could go as high as $150: Macquarie

The conflict is not cooling off: Israel's military actions continue and Iran says it is not talking with the US

With the vital Strait of Hormuz facing disruptions, experts warn global oil supply could take a serious hit.

Macquarie cautions Brent could soar to $150 if things get worse, though Kotak Securities expects prices might stay between $95 and $110 unless tensions ease soon.