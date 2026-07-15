Oil prices surge past $85/barrel as US-Iran tensions escalate

Brent crude futures rose by $1.01 or 1.19% to $85.74 a barrel, while WTI gained $0.75 or 0.95% to $80.09 a barrel.

The increase comes after Brent had already jumped 9.6% in the previous session, its biggest one-day rise since May 2020.

This rally has pushed oil prices to their highest levels since the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 17, aimed at ending the conflict between them.