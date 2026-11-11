Oil rises as Iran denies moving nuclear material abroad

Brent futures rose by $1.28 or 1.4%, to $92.77 a barrel at 0934 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 76 cents or 0.9%, to $86.80 per barrel.

The price hike comes after a previous session, when oil prices initially fell by over $3 a barrel due to US officials downplaying the need for further military strikes against Iran.

However, losses were later pared after an Iranian security official announced no talks were taking place between the two sides.