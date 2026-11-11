Shreyanka Patil joins India A squad for England series: Details
What's the story
All-rounder Shreyanka Patil has been included in the India A squad for an upcoming all-format series against England A. The matches will be played in Pune and Mumbai starting November 30. This will be Shreyanka's first appearance in Indian colors after the successful Asian Games campaign. She was left out of the home series against Zimbabwe and the upcoming South Africa tour.
Comeback
Impressive domestic performances
Patil's selection for the national team comes after impressive performances in domestic cricket.
The 23-year-old has been named in all three squads for T20, one-day, and multi-day matches against England A.
As of now, she has played 27 WT20Is and three WODIs for the senior Indian side.
Performance
Two fifers in Senior Women's T20 Trophy
Patil has been in great form in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, playing for Karnataka. She has two five-wicket hauls in back-to-back games.
On October 27, she took 5/26 against Maharashtra to help Karnataka win by seven wickets.
Just two days later, she did it again with a brilliant spell of 5/18 against Goa as her team won by four wickets.
New faces
Young talents Chalke and Bhagat included
The England A series will also be a platform for young players to make their mark.
Sanika Chalke and Akshita Bhagat, who were recently bought at the 2027 Women's Premier League (WPL) auction, have been included in the India A squads.
Both players were bought by Mumbai Indians for ₹10 lakh each. Chalke is a batter and features in the T20 squad, while all-rounder Bhagat has been included in one-day and multi-day squads.
Squads
A look at white-ball squads
WT20 squad: Anushka Sharma (captain), Minnu Mani (vice-captain), Vrinda Dinesh, Tanisha Singh, Sanika Chalke, Niki Prasad, G Kamalini, Shipra Giri, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Vaishnavi Sharma, Prema Rawat, Saima Thakor, Monica Patel, and Kashvee Gautam.
One-Day squad: Anushka Sharma (captain), Minnu Mani (vice-captain), Vrinda Dinesh, Tanisha Singh, Priya Punia, Niki Prasad, G Kamalini, Shipra Giri, Tejal Hasabnis, Shreyanka Patil, Amisha Bahukandi, Shabnam Shakil, Saima Thakor, Akshita Bhagat, and Kashvee Gautam.
Information
Multi-day squad
Multi-day squad: Minnu Mani (captain), Tejal Hasabnis (vice-captain), Shubha Satheesh, Priya Punia, Tanisha Singh, Purvaja Verlekar, Henreitta Perera, Shipra Giri, Uma Chetry, Shreyanka Patil, Saima Thakor, Akshita Bhagat, Amisha Bahukandi, Happy Kumari, and Shabnam Shakil.