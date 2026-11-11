Kareena served legal notice for wearing Bhopal royal pendant?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sent a legal notice for wearing a historic Bhopal royal pendant inscribed with the Quranic verse 'Ayat-ul-Kursi.' The 30-carat emerald pendant, which originally belonged to the Begum of Bhopal, was worn by Kapoor Khan with a beige kaftan and turban for Diwali celebrations. The move has sparked controversy among members of the Muslim community and social activist Abbas Hafeez, NDTV reported.
Outfit details
The actor's Diwali look
For the festival of lights, Kapoor Khan wore a beige kaftan designed by Punit Balana. She accessorized her look with a matching turban, embellished with a kalgi that was worn by her husband Saif Ali Khan on their wedding day.
The 30-carat emerald pendant inscribed with 'Ayat-ul-Kursi' is an heirloom from the Bhopal royal family and was passed down to her after her marriage to Khan.
Stylist's post
Rhea Kapoor shared details of the look on Instagram
Rhea Kapoor, who styled Kapoor Khan for Diwali, took to Instagram to share the details of her outfit and accessories.
She wrote, "Kareena in a pure chandikaftan and turban by Punit Balana, wearing a 200-year-old kalgi from the Nawab of Bhopal and the Begum of Bhopal's 30-carat emerald, carved with the 'Ayat-ul-Kursi.'"
The stylist further emphasized that these pieces are heirlooms from the Bhopal royal family.
Social media post
Kapoor Khan shared the look online as well
Kapoor Khan also took to Instagram to share pictures of her Diwali look. In her caption, she wrote, "Diwali is all about traditions done right."
The actor's choice of wearing the pendant has sparked a debate over its religious significance.
The legal notice served to her raises questions about the use of religious symbols in fashion.