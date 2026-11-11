Kareena served legal notice for wearing Bhopal royal pendant?

For the festival of lights, Kapoor Khan wore a beige kaftan designed by Punit Balana. She accessorized her look with a matching turban, embellished with a kalgi that was worn by her husband Saif Ali Khan on their wedding day.

The 30-carat emerald pendant inscribed with 'Ayat-ul-Kursi' is an heirloom from the Bhopal royal family and was passed down to her after her marriage to Khan.