'Herd mentality': Karan Johar reveals Bollywood stars' 'alpha' role obsession
What's the story
Filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared his concerns about the changing dynamics of the film industry. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, he expressed worry over "herd mentality" among artists and filmmakers who no longer follow their instincts. He also spoke about actors dictating terms and questioning aspects of filmmaking that aren't their responsibility.
Industry changes
'Will I make a tacky-looking film because...'
Johar recalled, "I've heard lead actors stop narrations and say, 'This character is not alpha enough,' or 'This character is not front-footed enough.'"
"I am being asked, 'What is your VFX budget?' How is that your problem?!"
"Will I make a tacky-looking film because I want to make money off a bad film?"
Role expansion
'They want to do everything but act'
Johar expressed his frustration over actors wanting to do everything but act.
He said, "I'm flummoxed with people's insecurities. Maybe it's vulnerabilities, but I'm reading them as insecurities."
"I'm surprised and shocked that they want to do everything but act."
"They want to become box-office gurus, trade analysts, perception setters, campaign makers, trailer cutters and poster makers."
"When are you... acting exactly?"
Filmmaker's perspective
'We are storytellers. Can we just tell our stories?'
Johar clarified that he respects the opinions of experienced actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan because their expertise outweighs his.
He also spoke about the trend of imitating successful films, referencing Dhurandhar as an example.
"But every film cannot become that," he said.
"If there was math, we would all be chartered accountants, not filmmakers. We are storytellers. Can we just tell our stories?"