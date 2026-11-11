Jacob Bethell ruled out of Australia ODIs; replacement announced
What's the story
England cricketer Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the upcoming white-ball series against Australia. The decision comes after a recurrence of his right knee injury, which has kept him away from international cricket since July. Bethell last played for England in the Lord's ODI against India in July, where he scored an impressive 91 before injuring his knee.
Injury details
Bethell's knee injury flares up
Bethell underwent knee surgery in August and was hopeful of making a comeback for the Australia series.
However, he missed the warm-up match against Western Australia over the weekend.
The England cricket team has termed this a "setback" in training earlier this week.
A scan was conducted, and Bethell reported swelling in his right knee, prompting plans for further assessment with a specialist back home.
Squad changes
James Coles called up
In light of Bethell's injury, England have called up Sussex all-rounder James Coles as a replacement.
Meanwhile, uncapped seamer Eddie Jack has also been added to the ODI squad in place of Josh Tongue, who was earlier ruled out due to a toe injury.
The changes come ahead of the first ODI against Australia in Perth on Friday.
Test prospects
Bethell named in SA Test squad
Bethell was named in the squad for three Tests in South Africa, starting December 17. However, his continued absence raises major concerns for England.
Selector Marcus North had admitted they were unsure who would make way for Bethell's return.
Now, with his injury status uncertain, players like Emilio Gay and Jordan Cox may get more chances to prove their long-term Test credentials.
Replacement options
Potential replacements for Bethell
If Bethell is ruled out, Ollie Pope, who was recalled as a spare batter in Bethell's absence, looks a strong contender to be promoted.
James Rew and uncapped Durham opener Ben McKinney have also been in good form on England Lions' white-ball tour of the West Indies and could replace Bethell in South Africa.
Test captain Joe Root expressed disappointment over Bethell's situation but remains hopeful for his recovery.