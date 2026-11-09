England announce squad for South Africa Tests, Jacob Bethell returns

Patterson-White's selection comes after an impressive County Championship season, where he was the top wicket-taker among spinners in Division One with 42 wickets at an average of 25.11.

The 28-year-old has taken 184 wickets in First-Class cricket across 75 matches at an average of 33.40. He also has 2,409 runs, including three tons.

His consistent all-round performance has made him a valuable addition to the squad for this tour.